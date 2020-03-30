Shirley Rose Favre Lawless, 89, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Bay St. Louis. Ms. Lawless was a lifelong resident of Bay St. Louis. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bay St. Louis, longtime employee of Decca Records in New Orleans, LA, and was a Choctaw Indian. Shirley will be sadly missed by family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude C. Lawless; daughter, Sheryl Bradshaw; parents, Leonard J. Favre, Sr. & Minnie Martin Favre; two brothers, Leonard Favre, Jr and Robert M. Favre; two sisters, Jackie Matt and Patsy Perrot. Survived by her son, Thomas J. Lawless of Gulfport, MS; daughter, Tammy Guilbeau (Frank) also of Gulfport, MS; brother, David Favre of New Orleans, LA; three sisters, Mary Ellen Hauson of Bay St. Louis, MS; Peggy Perrot of Houma, LA; Jeanie Bradburn of Waveland, MS; three grandchildren, Mindy Yarborough, David Yarborough, Jr. (Teresa), Kyndra Lawless; five great-grandchildren, Dayne, Madyson, Jackson, Natalie, and Lauren. A private entombment was held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery & Mausoleum in Bay St. Louis, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis was in charge of arrangements.
