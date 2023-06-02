Shelly Jean Koenenn
11-21-56 / 4-24-23
Shelly Koenenn passed away at DCH Tuscaloosa Alabama on April 24th, 2023 and went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 66. She is now reunited with her husband Wade Koenenn, who was the love of her life; and her oldest Daughter Kelly McCLelland.
Shelly is also preceded in death by brother Earl Fayard (Ramona Fayard), sister Sharon Fayard, brother David Fayard (Kay Fayard), brother Robby Fayard, and sister Ony Dossett (Keith Dossett).
Shelly is survived by daughter Kacey Burt (John Burt); grandsons Gavin McClelland, Kade Burt, Wyatt Burt, and River Burt; and also countless nieces and nephews.
Shelly grew up in Bay St. Louis, MS, and married her high school sweetheart Wade Koenenn in Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Shelly and Wade raised their two daughters Kelly McClelland and Kacey Burt off of Blue Meadow on the Jourdan River, up until Wade was transferred to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for work with International Paper Company with Shelly, Kelly, and Kacey in tow for new adventures away from everyone and everything they ever known.
Shelly and Wade always wanted to come back home together to the water in the Bay. Life had other plans and they never got to move back home, unfortunately. At least now their bodies will be side by side back home at Alphonse G. Malley Memorial Cemetery, and their souls can be reunited in Heaven and rejoicing over a grand reunion and watching over all of their loved ones who are left here on Earth.
Please join us in the memory and celebration of life for Shelly Koenenn at Alphonse G. Malley Memorial Cemetery for a small service on June 10t, 2023, at 11 a.m. with fellowship and food to follow at McLeod Park small pavilion.
Alphonse G. Malley Memorial Cemetery is also known as Fenton - Sandhill Cemetery, Fire Tower Rd., Fenton, MS.
