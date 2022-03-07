Shelley Lynn LaFontaine Lozano, 69, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Monday, March 7, 2022 in Kiln, MS.
She was a wonderful and loving step-mother, step-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Joseph Lozano III and parents, Roland and Shirley Ladner LaFontaine.
She is survived by her step-son, Charles Joseph McMahon (Emily); step-daughter, Lacy Lozano-McMahon (Michelle) all of New Hampshire; brother, Ronnie LaFontaine (Elaine) of Diamondhead, MS; two step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Vickie Hammack, Darlene Storey, Amy Bulot and Morris Lizana.
A Graveside Service will be held Monday, March 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Waveland Cemetery in Waveland, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Shelley Lynn LaFontaine Lozano.
