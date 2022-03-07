Shelia Richard

Born in Mobile, Alabama in May 1947, Shelia was 74 and surrounded by her family at the time of her death in Orange Beach, Alabama on February 19, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Emily (Williamson) Goff; sister, Betty Jean Havard; sister, Emogene Richard; and sister, Allyson Gardner. She is survived by daughter, Cindy (Joe) Williams, of Bay St. Louis, MS; son, David (Tamara Waters) Richard, of Orange Beach, AL; and ex-husband, Arthur J. Richard of Winter Springs, FL. Shelia was blessed with grandchildren Jessica Moore, Cecylia Williams, Courtney (Brad) Warren, Sebastian, Cameron and Isabelle Waters; as well as 3 great-grand-children, Kelton, Knox, and Kohen Warren.
Shelia spent most of her early life in Jackson, MS where she graduated from Central High School, raised her family, and worked for Deposit Guaranty National Bank. Shelia was a beloved Girl Scout leader and soccer coach and will be remembered for her fun spirit, generosity and kindness. A Celebration of Life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Bay St. Louis, MS at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, with a reception immediately following.
