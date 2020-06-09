Sheldon Gerard Cantelli, 27, of Bay St. Louis, MS lost his life in an automobile accident on Friday June 5, 2020. The love of his life was his sons and his fiancé. He was a free spirit who shared a love for cars, music and sports. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends, cooking, and drinking the seafood boil juice! Forever our #44 SSC Rock-a-chaw. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Mr. Sidney Gerard Cantelli Sr.; his uncle, Mr. Joshua Lucien Lamy and many great-grandparents. He is survived by his parents, Mr. Sidney Gerard Cantelli Jr and Mrs. Charmaine Bass Cantelli; brother, Mr. Sidney Gerard Cantelli III; two sons, Sebastian Kirk Cantelli and Jayden Joseph Stall; fiancé Robin Ann Stall; Godchild, Sidney Gerard Cantelli IV; grandparents, Mrs. Linda Krantz Cantelli and Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Patrick Lamy Sr; aunts and uncles, Mr. & Mrs. Joseph (Bubby) Lamy Jr, Mr. Christopher Todd Cantelli and Mr. & Mrs. Chris Blocker; numerous great aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Mass at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow at Triple Tail's Restaurant in Bay St. Louis. In lieu of flowers the family prefer donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital: 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
