Funeral service will be held Friday July 10, 2020 at 11 am., at St. Rose Delima Catholic Church for Shelby Trahan age 29 of Bay St. Louis, MS., who died June 21, 2020 in Gulfport, MS. She was a member of St. Rose Delima Catholic Church, she graduated from Barbara Jordan High School in Houston TX., in 2009. Survivors included: her father Broyant Elzy of Bay St. Louis, MS., 1 sister Angela Trahan of D'lberville, MS. a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles relatives and friends. Precede in death her mother Marissa Trahan, grandparents Marguerite and Joseph Trahan and Rose Elzy Ricks. A walk through viewing will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 from 9 am until 11 am., at St. Rose Delima Baptist Church under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home, burial at a later day.
