Family and friends of Shawn Pucheu will be gathering to honor and celebrate this wonderful man on Nov. 19, 2022.
Shawn touched many lives and many called him brother and he returned the honor and called them brother.
Shawn was a towboat captain on the Mississippi River for many years and followed in the footsteps of his father, grandfather, uncle, and cousin. Shawn taught quite a few to pilot the towboats and are themselves captains, his fellow mariners thought highly of him and his experience on the river.
Shawn would help any and all who asked, if he couldn’t do it then “YouTube it.” He could build quad copter drones and anything else he could think of, that along with his sense of humor made for a wonderful person. Shawn loved zipping around in his mini and on his motorcycle when he had time off from working.
Shawn talked to his family daily and never ended a conversation without saying “I love you.” Shawn was so loved by all and will be missed until one day we will see each other again. He never met a stranger; I don’t think he knew the meaning of that word. We should all learn from him.
Shawn joined a host of loved ones on the other side of the pearly gates. His grandparents Charles and Muriel Pucheu, Wilmer and Ruby Jenkins, brothers-in-law David Lekang and Kenneth Crawford. Then a few months later followed by his father-in-law Jack Lekang and cousin and godfather Edward Luc.
A devoted family man, Shawn leaves behind his soul mate and love Rita Lekang Pucheu, sons Shane A. Pucheu (Whitley) and Travis A. Pucheu. His mother Barbara Jenkins Pucheu and his father Carlus Pucheu (Peggy), mother-in-law Dorothy Barnes, two sisters Roxane Crawford and Carla Summers (Douglas). Step-sisters Dedra Kenum (Mike), Cathy McDowell (Carl), Anna Franklin, Christy Willie (Steven), and step-brother David Franklin (Laurie). Grandchildren Zaydin, Kylinn, and Axten Pucheu, sisters-in-laws Theresa Lekang and Mary Penton. Nephews, cousins, uncles and aunts.
Service will be at 1 p.m. at American Legion, 503 Waveland Ave., Waveland, MS 39576.
