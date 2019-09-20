Sharon Anne Padgett (McBride)
Sharon Anne Padgett (McBride), 58, of Kiln, MS passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning, September 14, 2019 at home with her loving husband by her side. After being reunited for 12 years Sharon remarried the love of her life Jeffrey Padgett in 2012. Since then they have been building Sharon's dream home where they planned to retire at the end of the year. Sharon was a dedicated and well loved employee Murphy Oil USA gas station. Sharon was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to love on people. Sharon's ideal day was to sit on her deck enjoying nature with her children while watching her grandchildren play. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary McBride (Andereggen) sister, Pamela Whinery, two nephews, Wally Whinery and Kyle Audi, and 2 nieces Melissa Hudson and Candace McBride. She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Padgett of Kiln, MS; son, Brogan Aker (Ashley); three daughters, Cheri Sinkovec, Jennifer Smith and Maggie Padgett all of WI; father, Marvin McBride of AZ; four sisters, Deborah Lozano (Felipe) of CO, Patricia Briese (David) of WI, Mary Ann Walker (Christopher) and Kelly Pobloski all of AZ; ten grandchildren, Hailey, Julia, Aidan, Shianne, Blake, Riley, Aubree, Annie, Ava and Kyleigh and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 1:00 p.m. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.