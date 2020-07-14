Funeral service will be held Sat. July 18, 2020 at 11 am., in Star Light Missionary Baptist Church for Sgt. Gregory Lamont Morgan of Pearlington, MS. who died July 10, 2020 in Gulfport Memorial Hospital. The Rev. Shelby Durce will officiate at the service. Burial will be in The Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. A native of Chester, PA. He was a member of Star Light Missionary Baptist Church. A member of Star Light Choir, New Voices of Light Group, A Masonic, Retired from The U.S. Army after 20 years of service, retired form the Veteran Hospital after 10 years. He loved to dress and love people. Survivors included: wife Sheila Wheat Green- Morgan of Pearlington, MS., 3 daughters Tamica Barnum, Lakyah Hatcher, Dana Morgan, 1 step-son: Edmore Green 111, 8 grand children, 3 sisters Delores Lynn Morgan, Khadijah Renee Morgan, Sheila Ann Morgan, 1 brothers: George Morgan, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded him in death parents: George and Hattie Morgan, 1 daughter, Terri Morgan, 1 siblings, Justine Simmons, Lefenis Moran Morgan, Wayne Morgan. Wake through viewing will be held Sat. July 18, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in Star Light Missionary Baptist Church, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.