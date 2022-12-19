Sergeant Steven Michael Robin, 34, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away in the line of duty on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Steven served with the Bay St. Louis Police Department as a Sergeant for the past three years and previously served with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and the Waveland Police Department.
Steven loved going to Walt Disney World and he enjoyed an occasional cigar. He loved spending time with and spoiling his granddaughter and god-children as they were his world. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and godfather who will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his niece, Taylor Bush.
He is survived by his wonderful and loving wife, Amy Bush Robin; parents, Michael and Julie Robin; son, Brandon Boudreaux; two special girls who Steven considered daughters, Tessa Delsied and Emmaleigh Melton; granddaughter, Rosie Labelle; two brothers, Brian and Glenn Robin; father-in-law, Lester Bush; mother-in-law, Mary Bush; brother-in-law, Brad Bush; sister-in-law, Stephanie Bush; two god children, Braeleigh and Addilyn Delsied.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the Bay St. Louis Community Center: 301 Blaize Ave, Bay St. Louis, MS with a funeral service at 12:00 noon. Following the service, he will be escorted by a law enforcement procession to Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis to receive honors by the MS Highway Patrol Honor Guard.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Steven Michael Robin.
