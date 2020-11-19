Sean Russell Overal, of Kiln, passed away on November 17, 2020 at 33 years old. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William (Bill) and Betty Overal and his maternal grandfather, Russell F. Fuller. Sean will be missed everyday by his children Raelyn and Remi Overal, his former wife, the love of his life, Kayla Maurigi Overal, father William (Joe) Overal, stepmother Rose, mother Vicki Naulty, stepfather Douglas, sister Jessica Armstrong, brothers Joseph and Andrew Overal, maternal grandmother Wanda F. Berthelot, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins and his beloved canines Gus and Sophie who were always eager to jump in the truck to go everywhere with him. Following the military traditions of his family members serving in WW I through Iraqi, Sean joined the Army National Guard in 2006. In 2009, he served in Iraq as an infantry soldier. The stress and time away from his wife and newborn daughter, and the dangerous missions he faced, were difficult for him. When he returned, Sean began his career at 1108 TASMG as an aircraft sheet metal mechanic. Sean has always loved being outside whether playing with his brother as a child, or competing with his father to see who could cut the grass first. In adulthood, you would find him working in the yard or riding four-wheelers with his children. Sean loved Raelyn and Remi with all his heart and soul, and his wonderful traits live on through them. His daughter inheriting Sean’s reserved, quiet personality, and his son possessing Sean’s hands-on skills, having spent hours by his side watching and learning. A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 8:30-9:30 and service at 9:30 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home. Due to COVID restrictions, facemasks and social distancing will be required. Sean will be buried with full Military Honors at the National Cemetery in Biloxi at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter in Hancock County P.O. Box 2274, Bay St. Louis, MS 39521-2274. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
