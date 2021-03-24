Scott Michael Gelpi, son of Chris Picone Gelpi passed away peacefully at home on Feb 28,2021 at the age of 45 . Scott was a native of Waveland, MS. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Ray Gelpi; Grandparents Earl (Poppa) Picone and Aline (Nean) Picone. His uncle Earl (Honeyboy) Picone and cousin Nino Picone. Scott is lovingly remembered by his, sisters Brandy Fricke and Tammy Culotta, niece Chloe Fricke, nephews Joseph Danos, Christopher (Topher) Fricke, Cory and Brandon Lotz and Vincent Culotta. Scott was born in Marrero, La on January 8,1976, he graduated from St. Stanislaus College in 1994 and went on to The University of Southern Mississippi from 1994-2000. Scott began his career as a Sysco Marketing Associate for 11 years and finished his career with Performance Food Group. Scotty was most loving and happy with family and friends, with a smile that would light up the room. Scotty enjoyed spending time at sporting events, fishing, and cheering on the Saints. Who Dat! Prayers will be offered at Longfellow/Old Town Civic Center on March 26th from 5:30 pm - 6:00 pm located at 122 Court street Bay St. Louis, MS. A celebration of life memorial will take place immediately following the prayer service from 6:00-8:30 . Memorials may be given to Chris Gelpi at 16086 West River Dr. Kiln, MS 39556. The family of Scott wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to all friends and family for prayers and for all the support through this tough time.
