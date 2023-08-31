In loving memory of Sarah McFarland Leopold, who peacefully passed away on August 29, 2023, at the age of 74. Sarah's journey here on earth ended on the 18th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a poignant reminder of her resilience as a longtime Bay St. Louis resident who bravely faced and overcame life's challenges.
Born as Sarah Dale, she bore witness to the devastation of Hurricane Katrina that swept away her family home and belongings, yet her spirit remained unbroken. On that very day years later, she transitioned to join the Kingdom of God, a striking convergence of time and destiny.
Sarah embraced the roles of wife and mother during her lifetime. She and her former spouse, August Leopold, Jr , brought into the world her cherished children, Regan (Rhonda) and Ryan (Shari) Leopold. Her legacy extends further through her five adored grandchildren: Parker (13), Rollins (11), Marion Elise (9), August (6), and Vaughn (4). Nothing brought her greater delight than doting on her beloved grandchildren, sharing in their joys, and watching them grow.
Endearingly known as "Pookie," Sarah was a unique soul who left an indelible mark on those who had the privilege of knowing her. Her memory will forever remain etched in our hearts, a testament to her warmth, kindness, and unwavering love for family.
Sarah was preceded in death by her mother, Rosemary Rollins McFarland, her father, Dr. Wesley L. McFarland, her brother, Wesley L. McFarland Jr., and her sister, Rosie McFarland Heard. She leaves behind a legacy of love, resilience, and connection. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by her sister, Margo McFarland Keel, as well as a niece, two nephews, and many cousins across the Coast.
A private ceremony and burial will be held for immediate family, commemorating a wonderful person and a soul deeply loved. Sarah's memory will continue to shine bright, reminding us to cherish our loved ones and face life's storms with grace and courage.
View and sign online tribute at bslef.com
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sarah McFarland Leopold.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.