Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 11 am., at Little Zion Baptist Church , for Sandra L. Harris age 68, of Waveland, MS., who died November 17, 2021 at Gulfport Memorial Hospital. A native of Waveland, MS.
Sandra attended Valena C. Jones High School. She was a CNA., and a Homemaker. Sandra was a faithful member of Little Zion Baptist Church, she served on the Trustee Board, and Assistant Treasure.
Sandra was a member of the Hancock Democratic Executive Committee, Hancock County Federation of Democratic Women, A Election Commission for the City of Waveland, A Reader Buddy, and a volunteer at Ground Zero, I City of Waveland, MS.
Survivors include: 1 son, Terrance Harris, of Waveland, MS., 3 daughters: Danielle Harris, of Gulfport Mississippi., Deanna Harris and Crystal Harris both of Waveland, MS., 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, 5 brothers: Eugene Lemay of Waveland, MS., Rodrick Thomas, of Bay St. Louis , MS., Adam Lemay, of Fla., Lawrence Thomas, of Atlanta, GA., and Lionel Harris , of Houston , TX., 2 sisters: Allison Lemay of Waveland , MS., Cynthia Coleman, of Houston, TX
Preceded her in death, 1 daughter: Tiffany Harris, parents: Sedonia Harris Lemay, John Lemay, and Rev. Joseph Sams, 1 sister: Michell Lemay, 1 brother: Rodney Lemay.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 9 am., until 11 am., at Little Zion Baptist Church, burial in Waveland Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.