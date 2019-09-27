Sandra Kay Baughman Ladner Guidry
Sandra Kay Baughman Ladner Guidry, 60, a resident of Larose, La and a native of Bay St. Louis, MS, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her son, Allen j Ladner Jr. (Courtney); three grandchildren, Brandon, Mason and Elaya Ladner; brothers, David Baughman Sr., Paul Baughman Sr.(Tiffany)
and Charles Baughman Sr.(Belinda); sister, Jeanette Baughman Paice.
She is preceded in death by son Terry Guidry, Jr. (TJ) ; parents, Clarence E Baughman Sr. and Emma J Baughman; and brothers, Johnny Baughman Sr., and Clarence Baughman, Jr. (Butch).
