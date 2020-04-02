Sandra Elizabeth Bermond Rood, age 67 of Waveland, MS passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 in Slidell, LA. Sandra was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who will be missed by her family and friends. Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Rood and her parents, Shelton and Lilly Bermond. She is survived by two sons, Randall Knight and Shannon Bermond; three brothers, Joe Bermond, Wayne Bermond and Michael Bermond (Patty); two sisters, Peggy Jacobson (John) and Brenda Ladner; one grandson, Peyton Knight and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Graveside Service was held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bay St. Louis on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
