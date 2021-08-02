Samuel Lee Pope (Sammy) our beloved brother passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 27, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Bay St. Louis, MS. He was born October 7, 1952, his parents were Louis and Bridie (Pope) Haynes.
Sammy accepted Christ at a young age and was baptized. We was a member of the Kiln Baptist Church in Kiln, MS. He later transitioned to Calvary Chapel Church in Bay St. Louis.
Sammy was a loving, gifted and talented soul who did not let his disabilities hinder him. Just reflecting on some of his talents…He could build and construct anything he put his mind to from making furniture to assembling bicycle parts to create one of a kind bicycles. A hobby of his as a youngster was assembling model cars.
He loved all types of vehicle trucks, cars, and motorcycles. He was definitely a people person and always helped people. He especially loved children. He had a great love for music and actually played the electric guitar. He loved the Lord, his family and his church family. It’s so hard to say goodbye and Sammy will sorely be missed.
Samuel was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Louis Dexter Haynes, and a sister, Connie Haynes-Fowler.
He leaves to cherish his memories a brother, Lexie (Myra) Haynes, sisters, Myra and Janis Haynes, a special friend, Debra Everett, and her family, all of Bay St. Louis, MS, one aunt, Esther Acker of Kiln, MS and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 7th, 2021 at 11:00 AM (facemasks required) at The Church of the King at 317 Reese St. in Bay St. Louis with Pastor Frank Griffin officiating.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.