Samantha McRaney
September 16, 2022
Samantha McRaney grew up across the river from Manhattan in New Jersey farmland. She was always energetic, including high school cheerleading and competitive ice skating participating in the Junior Olympics.
While attending NYU, she worked at a boutique advertising agency specializing in the use of jingles for Eastern Airline, Johnson & Johnson, and others. As a young entrepreneur, she developed a line of children’s clothing, toys, and bedtime stories (Here Comes Grandma) and later took the company public on the OTC. She also co-developed The Aspen Ski Lodge and Molly Gibson Lodge.
She spent time in New York, Miami, London, Paris, and the Italian and French Rivieras. Along the way, she wrote poetry and a book “64” – unpublished. She skied fast and especially enjoyed the ladies in her tennis group.
She was a mother who taught her family to make the underdog the hero and to ensure others felt great. She believed the best in people, building them up exponentially, no matter who they were. She boosted those lacking self-confidence to stand up straight, look everyone in the eye, a smile like you had and little secret.
The best chapters were when she married Robert over 36 years ago. She combined their personalities and kindness with a dash of show business and Southern hospitality. Together they revitalized his family radio station. Their homes in Mississippi, Virginia, and especially New Orleans’ French Quarter, and Bay St. Louis were always open to friends and family.
They raised funds for McDonough 15 elementary school (including to re-build the art department) and helped expand the kitchen at St. Marks Methodist to feed the Rampart Street homeless. One couple described them saying, “Samantha and Robert are the spices in the elixir of life.”
She earlier lost her parents Sylvester and Leonore Nisky and niece Melissa McRaney (UK).
She is survived by husband Robert McRaney, daughters Ali Karshan (with her husband Roger) and Laine Siklos, the families of nephew Michael Farah and brother Michael McRaney, and grandchildren Anabelle, Anna, Georgia, Harper, Henry, Matthew who knew her as the mythical GrandBunny.
In lieu of flowers or food, the family suggests donations to:
Adopt a Pet
https://www.adoptapet.com/shelter/65115-hancock-county-humane-society-bay-st-louis-ms-mississippi
Feed The Hungry – St Marks Methodist Church
https://secure.myvanco.com/L-YRW5/home
First Responders of Mississippi
https://firstrespondersofms.com/support-us/
