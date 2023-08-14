Sally Kelly, 90, of Gulfport, MS entered peacefully into God’s Kingdom on August 6, 2023, at home in Chicago, IL, surrounded by many of her adoring family members who had lovingly cared for her in her final years.
Sarah “Sally” Mae Hayman was born February 27, 1933 in Davenport, Iowa. The youngest of 5 children to parents Elizabeth and George Hayman. She married Paul Kelly in 1951 and together they had 9 children.
Sally traveled the world with her husband and children, finally settling in Gulfport, MS. Sally was a wonderful person who always wanted to help not only her family, but also her community. Together with her daughter, Beth, they started the Kelly Family Thanksgiving Dinner in the 1980’s in Bay St. Louis, MS, a free community dinner that her daughter, Julie Massengill, and various family members continue to host. In 2019 the City of Bay St. Louis honored her devotion to the community by dedicating December 3rd as Sally Kelly Day.
Sally adored her many pets over the years and always tried to help any animal she found. Sally had many friends and was often at the Senior Center in Harrison County. She enjoyed playing bingo, euchre, and pinochle with her family. She was an excellent cook and baker and made most of her family’s birthday cakes, often with her much-requested mocha frosting. Sally was a devoted wife, mother, and friend.
Sally was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Paul Kelly (2010); parents, Elizabeth and George Hayman of Davenport, Iowa; siblings, Betty Ruddy, Bob Hayman, John Hayman, and Don Hayman; and her beloved great-grandson, Nikolai Hill (2021).
Sally leaves behind her devastated family members who wish she could have lived forever. They are: daughter, Sally (Larry) Adams and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Laurie Finley (Kaitlin LeBron), Shelby Billeaud (Violet Walch, Cody Billeaud), Ryan Moore (Jordan Moore, Riley Moore), Toby Adams (Ava Adams, Koloni Adams), Kelly Moore Williams (Isaiah Williams, Maria Williams), Sarah Johnson (Emily Johnson, Landon Johnson, Myles Kirkpatrick), Paul Moore, Levi Adams (Aislinn Adams), Jana Wendell (Chas Fowler, CJ Wess Jr., Aviana Nobles), Benjamin Adams, Samuel Adams (Orin Adams, Ahrik Adams), and Carter Adams; son, Pete (Suzanne) Kelly, and his children and grandchildren, Richard Cochran (Aryana Cochran, Cyrus Cochran), and Melissa Kelly-Hill (Nikolai Hill, deceased); daughter, Linda (Bruce) Vetter and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Kate Vetter-Boyer (William Boyer (Liam Boyer, Adelaide Boyer), Mary McClung (James McClung), Elizabeth Boyer, Lillian Boyer, Harold Boyer, Bruce Boyer), and Jason Vetter (Parker Vetter, Greyson Vetter); son, Patrick Kelly and his children and grandchildren, Priscilla Kelly, Jasmyn Kelly, and Sean-Patrick Kelly (Mary Kelly); daughter, Kelly (Rocko) Sbardella, and her children and grandchildren, Gina Daniels (Jeffrey Daniels Jr., Michael Daniels, Francis Daniels, Nicholas Daniels, Kellianne Daniels, Dominic Daniels, Xavier Daniels, JohnRobert Daniels, Gerard Daniels, Genevieve Daniels, Theodore Daniels), and Rocky Sbardella; daughter, Nancy (Jerry) Bosarge and her children and grandchildren, Justin Bosarge (Cory McDill, Jeremey Bosarge, BrendaAnn Bosarge, Patrick Bosarge), Maranda Husley (Aria Husley, Edward Husley, Ryker Husley), Tabatha Bosarge, and Brandon Bosarge; daughter Elizabeth (Cecil) Scarbrough and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Dwight Butler (Cynthia Butler, William T. Butler (Aria Butler), Marie Butler), Cecelia Phillips (Bianca Scarbrough (Anthony Schook), Tyler Kimble (Evren Kimble), Fiona Kimble, Stephanie Knight (Theodore Knight, Oliver Knight), Ashton Kimble, Brice Phillips), Sarah Evans (Samuel Evans Jr., Magnolia Evans, Esme Evans), Elizabeth Grace Scarbrough, Angel Prabhat (Aanya Prabhat, Kai Prabhat, Remi Prabhat, Bodi Prabhat), Faith Scarbrough, Hannah Scarbrough, and Cecil Scarbrough; daughter, Theresa (William) Lingvai and her children, Sierra Jamison, Hannah Lingvai, Chyanne Jamison, and Dakota Jamison; daughter, Julie (Wes) Massengill and her children and grandchildren, Julianna Breland (Ila Mae Breland), Chastity Kelly, Brinson Smith (Alice Smith), Ophelia Massengill, Dixon Menchaca (Mason Menchaca, Michael Menchaca, Matthew Menchaca, Sara-Mae Menchaca), Caleb Massengill (Damien Darwish), Kellyanne Massengill, and Clarice Massengill.
A visitation will be at Bradford O’Keefe Funeral Home at 1726 15th Street, Gulfport, MS on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm and will resume at St John’s Catholic Church in Gulfport, MS on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 9:45 am, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:45 am. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery. Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is honored to serve the Kelly family.
