Sally Ann (Broxson) Bilbo, 86, of Kiln, MS passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by much love on Friday evening.
Sally was born April 2, 1936, in DeRidder, LA and was a longtime resident of Kiln, MS.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Robert “Bobby” Bilbo.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Bilbo Gildersleeve, son, Michael “Mike” Bilbo, and granddaughter, Peri Gildersleeve.
Sally was a wonderful, loving mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She was affectionately referred to as Meme, Mom Sally, and Miss Sally.
During her employment at the Kiln Supermarket, she enjoyed talking to the customers and getting to know them and their families. Once retired, she spent her days perfecting her yard, cutting the grass, planting flowers, and watching them bloom. An avid DIY enthusiast, she took a lot of pride in creating different environments inside and outside, oftentimes painting, sewing, and building with any means she could find.
A caregiver through and through, Sally spent many years not only raising her children but also caring for the children of close family and friends, her parents and her husband, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Sally especially loved caring for and spending time with her granddaughter.
The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Payment and Danielle Hoda, Memorial Hospital, Deaconess Home Care, Canon Hospice, Glory Faye, and all of the family and friends for the great care and support provided for Sally throughout this difficult time.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home, Friday May 13 at 3:00 PM.
For additional information, please email thegulfers@aol.com
Donations can be made in Sally’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, American Heart Association, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is honored to serve the Bilbo Family.
