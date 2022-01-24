Sadona Ladner Compton, age 55, of Picayune, MS, passed away January 18, 2022.
She was a graduate of Bay High School in 1984. Sadona loved her work at Napa Auto Parts in Waveland where she was manager and worked for them over 25 years. She loved the people she worked with and her customers. If you needed a part, she was the person to find it.
Sadona was preceded in death by her father, Chester M. Ladner; and nephew, Brian (Caleb) Lewis.
She is survived by her mother, Carol Ladner; her daughter, Donna Compton; her granddaughters, Elizabeth Smith, and Scarlett Jeffreys, both of Bay St. Louis; her sister, Lisa (Charles) Oliver of the Kiln; her brother, Brian (Michelle) Lewis of Florida; her great nephews, Jonathan (Carmen) Oliver and Wesley (Samantha) Oliver of Gulfport; her great nieces, Cedeste Lewis and Stacie (Andy) Pelegrinis of Louisiana, and Jessica Osco of Bay St. Louis; and her numerous great nieces and nephews and friends.
Sadona loved her grandbabies, collecting giraffes and roosters, going to antique shops and flea markets with her mother, and shopping with her sister and great niece Breelyn.
Sadona was loved and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
A Celebration of Life was held from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Lakeshore Community Center 6440 Lower Bay Road, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, Waveland is serving the family.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.