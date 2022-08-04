Ryan Prentiss Moran, age 32 of Lakeshore, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022.
Ryan was a native of Lakeshore, MS. He attended Hancock High School. Ryan worked for Jindular Tubular. He received level 3 NDT certifications, level 3 radiography (RT) certifications, level 3 ultrasonic (UT) certifications, and level 2 mag partical (MT) certifications. Ryan loved spending time with his family and friends, basketball, foosball, golf, four wheeler riding, snake hunting, and fishing. He loved playing with his pit bull, Rosie. He was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kace Joseph Moran; stepfather, Louis Davies; grandparents, Betty and Leon Lee; uncles, Tommy Moran, Sr., Richard Johnson, and Leon Lee, Jr.; step-grandmother, Sandy Moran.
Ryan is survived by his wife of 11 years, Destin Leigh Moran; mother, Paula Lee Davies; father, Johnathan Prentiss Moran, Sr., stepmother, Miquelle Janee Moran; children, Ryanna Leigh Moran and Kash Prentiss Moran; siblings, Courtney Sabrina Parker (Heath), Johnathan Prentiss Moran, II, Ashleigh Michelle Bobbitt; nieces and nephews, Kaileigh, Kaden, Kendel, Branson, Layne, Avaleigh, Audrina, Kyleigh, Weylin, Emmie, Jaiven, Emery, Lillian; grandparents, Hellon and Ola Gene Moran, and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
Ryan was an amazing father with a big heart, goofy personality, wild soul and beautiful smile.
A memorial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Rd., Bay St. Louis, MS 39520.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 141 Hwy 90, Waveland, MS is serving the family.
An online guestbook may be signed and condolences shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.