Ruth Rachel “Lovie” Davis was the graceful and poised matriarch of our family, dedicated and committed wife, loving mother and grandmother, diligent healthcare professional, passionate activist, and talented musician. Her illuminated spirit touched all those around her, and this same shimmer and brilliance faded on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Today, we do not mourn, but celebrate over nine decades of a life befitting of joyful commemoration. Although her physical presence is no longer with us, her illustrious spirit and beautiful legacy will continue to shine through her adoring family.
Ruth was the ninth of eleven children to the late Christopher Robinson and Ada Brewer– Robinson. A life-long resident of Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi, Ruth took pride in her dynamic family and immaculate home. A determined go-getter and visionary, she diligently worked as a nurse at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport for close to twenty years, while proudly raising three young sons. She tirelessly dedicated her life to God. She attended mass at Valena C. Jones United Methodist Church where she was an esteemed member of United Methodist Women, and proudly served as a communion steward and nurturing matriarch. Her unwavering commitment to family, career and faith secured her position as an undeniable role model and hero of our community.
To honor a loved one, we must reflect on those who have transitioned before us. Ruth is preceded in death by her committed husband of 50 years, William O. Davis, United States Army Veteran; three brothers, Author Robinson, Christopher Robinson, Jr., and David Williams; eight sisters, Helen Tucker, Ida Ruth Lewis, Beatrice Mack, Ida Hitchen, Rosalee Eickelberger, Annie Davis, Lillian Alexander, and Alice Robinson; nephew, Nathan “Chubby” Birth; and grandchild, Julian Jermaine “J.J.” Davis.
Her remarkable life and legacy will continue through the everlasting bond with the family she has guided and deeply impacted. Ruth is survived by her three sons, Lionel Davis, Therrell Davis, United States Marine Veteran, and William T. Davis, United States Army Veteran; two daughters-in-law, Hae Suk Davis and Joetta Davis; seven grandchildren, Tamara Davis, Jenneke Hartfield, Jewell Davis, Rennell Williams, William T. Davis, Jr, Therrell “Teddy” Davis, Jr. and Tearra Davis; two great-grandchildren, Jazzalyn Davis and Juelz Davis; family member and caretaker, Victorine Williams; longtime family friends, Connie Payne– Lampley, Thelma “Doot-Doot” Williams, Arlene Garcia and Cynthia Acker; and a community who will cherish her memory.
For close to ten astonishing decades, Ruth Rachel “Lovie” Davis has profoundly impacted the lives and souls of everyone she has come into contact with. To remember Ruth, is to know that she was an avid lover of God, her family, the holidays, vibrant flowers, great music, laughter, dancing, and being the “life of the party.” Today, we know that she is in Heaven surrounded by loved ones and all of these elements, as she celebrates the greatest occasion of her life – her homegoing celebration. We will continue to honor and celebrate her extraordinary life and outstanding legacy by continuing her traditions through our daily lives.
