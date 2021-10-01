Ruth Ellen Rhodes’ long life, from her birth June 14,1921 in Edmore, MI to her passing August 2, 2021 in Bay St. Louis, MS, was dedicated to her family, career, and artistic talent.
While remaining close to her family, Ruth began her career in lithography when she joined the US Navy in 1943, serving at Defense Mapping in Washington, DC. At war’s end, after a brief time modeling in New York, Ruth returned to Defense Mapping through the US Civil Service. There, over a 30-year career, she became the first woman Division Chief for the Negative Engraving Department. Also, during that time, she pursued her goals as an award-winning artist, and, as president of her local chapters of the National Organization of Women and the Federally Employed Women, she led others to succeed.
In 1994, Ruth and her husband Dusty retired to Diamondhead, MS, joining three of her four sisters and their husbands. Ruth’s enthusiasm for the Coastal area was shared by her large family and, after a few years, there were 17 members living in or near Diamondhead. “The Sisters,” known for their glamorous hats and gowns, hosted krewe parties, charity fashion shows and holiday dinners for family and friends. Ruth was especially proud to be the first Queen of the Krewe of Selene and later the Queen of the Krewe of Diamondhead.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Julia Lund; her husband of 50 years, Thomas “Dusty” Rhodes, Sr.; her sisters and brothers in-law, Ethel and James Philip, Evelyn and Henry Kibler, and Charlotte and Jerry Reshew; her brother-in-law, William Miller; her stepson-in-law, Paul Malone and her granddaughter, Krista Taylor.
Ruth is survived by her sister, Trina Miller; her daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Don Lucas; her son, William Jenkins, Jr.; her stepdaughters, Carolyn Rhodes and Valerie Malone; her stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, Thomas “Buddy” and Shirley Rhodes, Jr.; her grandchildren, Rick Myers, Catherine Stewart and Jessica Dietrich; and eight great-grandchildren.
Dunbar Village hosted a wonderful 100th birthday party for Ruth, her family and friends. Her family is deeply appreciative for the respect and loving care Ruth received from her Home Health and Dunbar Caregivers.
The graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Biloxi National Cemetery at 11:00 AM. Remembrance donations may be made to The Federally Employed Women Foundation for Education and Training at FEWFoundation@FEW.org.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian is serving the family. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com.
