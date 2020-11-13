Ruth Ellen Monteleone Moran, age 92, of Gulfport, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
Mrs. Moran was born October 23, 1928 in Gulfport. She grew up in Waveland and graduated from Bay High in 1947. It was there she met the love of her life, Ludger Moran (who had just returned from WWII to finish school). They married November 19, 1950 at Annunciation Catholic Church, Kiln. They were married 44 years until his death in 1994. They lived in Handsboro where they raised 4 children. She loved spending time with family, cooking, and working in her flower beds. And she liked all things pink, her signature color.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ludger Moran; father, Peter Monteleone; mother, Ruth Frierson; sister, Carmen Piazza; and brother, Tony Brensike.
She is survived by her 3 sons, Lon Moran, Len (Susan) Moran and Lew (Judy) Moran all of Gulfport; daughter, Rachel (John) Barnett of Kiln; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Alex Brensike, Fran Chapman of Texas and Aaron (Sandy) Brensike of Kiln; and also a very special neighbor and friend, Margie Marcel.
Our mother was beautiful inside and out. She was our best friend, our confidant, our everything. She will be missed everyday for the rest of our lives but remain in our hearts and prayers forever.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 366 Cowan Road, Gulfport, where friends may visit one-hour prior. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery at Rotten Bayou.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family and the online guestbook may be viewed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
