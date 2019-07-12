Ruth Ann Riley
Ruth Ann Riley, 73, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Bay St. Louis, MS. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the 7th Day Adventist Church in Bay St. Louis at 3:00 p.m. Edmond Fahey Funeral home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
