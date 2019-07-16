Ruth Ann Riley
Ruth Ann Riley, 73, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Bay St. Louis, MS.
She was a member of the Bay 7th Day Adventist Church in Bay St. Louis, MS.
She was a wonderful and loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Ellis Riley, Sr.; parents, Emery Virgil & Evelyn Mae Farris Clark and brother, William Emery Clark.
She is survived by her five sons, Donald Desselle of Pearlington, MS, Dwayne Richard of New Orleans, LA, Joseph Ellis Riley, Jr. of Slidell, LA, Curtis Leroy Riley of Bay St. Louis, MS and Charles Edward Riley (Tesha) of Spotsylvania, VA; two daughters, Ruth Marie Riley of Bay St. Louis, MS and Donna Jean Staley of Waveland, MS; sister, Lynda Lieberman of Waveland, MS; twelve grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and eleven nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the 7th Day Adventist Church in Bay St. Louis at 11:00 a.m.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
