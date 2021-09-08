Russell A. Mayeur, Jr, 75, of Diamondhead, MS, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 in Diamondhead, MS. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Russell graduated from Chalmette High School, Class of 1964. He was an active member of Boy Scout Troop 3 earning his Eagle Scout Award. Russell enlisted in the Louisiana National Guard at 17 and faithfully served his country for 31 years in both the National Guard and the US Army Reserve reaching the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He began his career in the 1-141st Field Artillery Battalion, Jackson Barracks. He was mobilized and deployed during Operation Desert Storm. He spent 18 months deployed in Saudi Arabi. In civilian life, he worked with his father in the Russell A Mayeur and Sons, Inc, a roofing and sheet metal business. Later in life, he worked in retail at Wal-Mart and Big Lots. He finally retired completely to play golf at the Diamondhead Country Club. He was a member of the Washington Artillery Veterans Association and held various positions within the organization. He was a life member of VFW Post 2880, Diamondhead, MS where he had been a Past Commander of this post. He was preceded in death by his father, Russell A. Mayeur, Sr. and his wife, Judith A. Mayeur. He is survived by his mother, Eloise Kelly Mayeur, three sisters, Ellen McCubbin (Terry), Eloise Carboni (Lou), and Kelly Feraud (Darryl), one brother, Kerry Mayeur (Heather); two sons, Russell A. Mayeur, III (Stacey), Wayne Carriker (Sherry), three daughters; LaDenna Piper (Walter), Andrea Williams (Carl) and Elizabeth Hasselgren (Dustin); twelve grandchildren, Meghean, Joseph, Russell IV, Mason, Brian, Katelyn, Madi, Payton, Liberty, Noah, Leah and Cayden; two great grandchildren, Brooks and Marceline. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Jackson Barracks Museum, 6400 Saint Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117. Funeral services will be held at a later date with interment at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell, LA. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.