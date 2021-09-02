Ruby Francis (Tarver) Nixon, 68, of Wiggins MS passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Ruby was born in Fenton MS on April 10, 1953. She was a long time resident of Bay St Louis MS and was a member of American Legion Post 77 Ladies Auxiliary of Waveland MS. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and cousin.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, William C. Tarver and Lela Marie (Moran) Peterson, her husband Glenn Nixon and her brother Steve S. Tarver.
She is survived by her daughter Tammy McLain (Gerald Bushart) of Wiggins MS, son Freddie McLain Jr. (Candi Arceneaux) of Waveland MS. Grandchildren, Kraigon Ladner and Colby McLain. Sisters, Mary L. Lee, Picayune MS, Carolyn (Greg) Rushing, Picayune MS, Debra (DuWayne) Navis, Wisconsin. Brothers, Charles “Tommy” (Debra) Tarver, Monroe GA, Ray (Shirley) Tarver, Cleveland TX, Frank (Linda) Tarver, Kiln MS, Tracy (Vickie) Tarver, Conroe TX, Mike Tarver, Conroe TX, Steve Tarver, Cut-N-Shoot TX and many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as step-children and step-grandchildren.
Ruby was a very outgoing lady who always had a smile on her face. She was a true blessing to her family and held dear to those who knew her. Ruby stayed active and seldom sat still. She loved to cook and take care of people and treasured her frequent trips to the coast to play bingo with her sisters.
Ruby wanted to have a big get together once she got out of the hospital. Sadly, that didn’t happen. She may not be here in body but there will be a celebration of life for her at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to COPD Advocacy/American Lung Association in her name.
Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.
