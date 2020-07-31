Roy Austin Calhoun 52, passed away on July 25th, 2020. He was the husband of Nancy Calhoun. They shared 35 years together. Born in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. He was the son of James and Mary Calhoun. He graduated from Bay High and The University of Southern Mississippi. Roy was a salesman of 30 plus years. His greatest enjoyments in life were music, his family, and his friends. He is survived by his parents James and Mary Calhoun. His wife Nancy Calhoun. His children Allison and Austin Calhoun. His best friend/sister Cheryl Calhoun Ladner and husband Jimmy Ladner Jr. His many nieces and nephews. Along with countless friends. A private service was held. Friends were encouraged to join Facebook Live at 11 am Saturday, August 1st. At the end of the service we requested everyone to raise their glass and give a toast to a one of a kind man, Roy Austin Calhoun. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements
