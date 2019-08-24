Roxanna Marie Gavillo
Roxanna Marie Gavillo, 40, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Bay St. Louis, MS. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Gavillo and parents, Henry and Genevieve Brown Miller, Sr. She is survived by her two daughters, Cheyanne Gavillo and Beverly Gavillo both of Bay St. Louis, MS; brother, Richard Gavillo of New Orleans, LA; two sisters, Paula Gavillo and Pam Alphonso both of Bay St. Louis, MS; seven nieces and nephews, Michelle, Jennifer, Dana, Justin, Jonathan, Destiny and Trinity; two great-nieces, Ivy and Magurite and four great nephews, Seth, Anthony, Mathias and Cassius. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Assembly of God Church: 1912 Arnold Street, Waveland, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
