Rose Necaise Jones, 62, of Bay St. Louis sadly left us on January 21, 2023, after a long battle.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Victor Necaise, Rosemary Necaise, and her sister Margaret Amann.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, William Jones II, children, Thomas Jones [Candace], Mary Beth Wilkerson [Jabaro], grandchildren, Derek Holmes [Axle], Jalencia Holmes, Hunter Jones, Makynzie Jones, great grandchild, Xavier Holmes, sisters Angelina Favre, and Vicki Lester.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 29,2023, at Riemann Family Funeral Home, Pass Christian, MS starting at 1:00pm until the Celebration of Life Service at 3:00pm.
