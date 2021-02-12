Funeral service will be held Friday, February 18, 2021 at 11 am in Little Zion Baptist Church for Rose Marie Thomas "Big Ro" age 82 of Waveland, MS., who died Sat. Feb. 6, 2021 in Ochsner Hancock Medical Center in Bay St. Louis, MS. Minister Lanita Wallace will officiate at the service. Burial will be in the Waveland Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home. A native of Savannah, MS. She was a member of Little Rock United Methodist Church. Survivors include: 4 sons James Thompson, Robert Thompson, and Richardson Thompson all of Waveland, MS., Leroy Thompson of Saucier, MS., 5 daughters, Christine Mendoza of Bay St. Louis, MS., Mary Prejean of Houston, TX., Amy Thomas and Rose Marie Thompson and Tammie Thomas all of Waveland, MS., 24 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, 11 great great grandchild, 2 brothers, Oscar Thomas, and Edward Thomas both of Waveland, MS., 4 sisters, JulieThomas of Bay St. Louis, MS., Pinky Lee Smith, Mary Lee Hall and Marie James all of Waveland, MS., a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Oscar and L.R. Nell Thomas, siblings Walter, Julius, Betty Lee, Esther Lee, James and Eloise, grandchildren; Erica, Ray Anthony Jessica, Lakeisha, Jezreel. Visitation will be Friday, February 19, 2021 in Little Zion Baptist Church, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
