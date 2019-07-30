Rory MacDowell (Oroy)
Rory MacDowell (Oroy) passed away on July 26 in Boca Raton, Florida.
Rory was predeceased by his parents, Denise and E.K. "Mac" MacDowell, long-time residents of Bay St. Louis.
His survivors are his daughter, Margot Caveglia, her husband, Chris, and their two young sons, Hayden and Avery; his four siblings, Kathryn Loyacono (Kelly), Margaret Sarrat (Al), Douglas MacDowell (Marybeth), Helen Jackson (Glenn); nine nieces and nephews; and the infinite number of friends he considered family. Rory was born on August 1, 1950, in Eunice, Louisiana, but called Bay St. Louis his home. A 1968 graduate of St. Stanislaus, Rory joined the Navy, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, and subsequently received his degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. He traveled the world with business interests and was known to all as the quintessential Bon Vivant.
Please join Rory’s Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 11, from 2-6 P.M., at Longfellow/Old Town Civic Center, 122 Court Street, Bay St. Louis.
