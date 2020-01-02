Funeral services will be held on Sat. Jan. 4, 2020 at 11 am. at Hart's Chapel Baptist Church, for Roosevelt Poole Jr. age 65 of Poplarville, MS, who died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 in Forrest General Hospital. Rev. Joey Mark will officiate the service. Burial will be at the Rose Park Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home. A native of Poplarville, MS. Roosevelt was a member of Green Grove Baptist Church, were he served as a Deacon, President of the Senior Choir, President of The 5th Sunday Singing Convention, and was a member of the District Male Chorus. He served as Vice President of the Pearl River County Branch of the NAACP. Survivors: wife Debra Henry Peters-Poole, of Poplarville, MS, 3 sons, Patrick (Freda) Poole, Teddy (Querita) Poole, Dominique (Kasey) Poole all of Poplarville, MS., 1 step-son Deontae Peters, of Bogalusa LA, 2 step-daughters Keisha Henry-Peters, of VA, Valincia (Kendrick) Nichols, of Bogalusa, LA, 17 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 3 brothers Roy Lee Poole, Billy Poole, Rodney Poole, of Poplarville, Ms., 4 sisters Shirlene Magee, Tonja Morris, Janie Richardson, Marcia Ramsey, 1 god daughter Yolanda Newson. Roosevelt was preceded in death by his parents Roosevelt Sr., and Sarah Ann Mills Poole, 1 brother Arthur Poole, 2 great-grand children, Bryson Poole and Sa'mya Magee. Visitation will be held Sat. Jan. 4, 2020 from 9 am until 11 am at Hart' Chapel Baptist Church under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home
