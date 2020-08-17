Ronnie L. Lynch, 55 of Bay St. Louis passed away on August 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce A. Strong; father, James R. Lynch and brother, James R. Lynch. He is survived by siblings, Katherine Billington, Donna Pate, Kim & Craig Havenar, Stephanie Lynch, Tiffany & Michael Borgmeyer, Kristy Renfro, Dustin Renfro and Justin Renfro; children, Randall Reynolds, Vanessa Reynolds, Shauna Reynolds, Dominic and Ashley Lynch, Dakota Sherwood and Joycelynn Lynch; grandchildren, Kadeem, Haeven, Kashaun, Abby, Isaiah, Glory Ann, Justice, Dayden, Landen, Kyzden and Harliegh and numerous nieces and nephews that he dearly loved. Ronnie was known for having a big heart and helping anyone as much as he could, always putting others first. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
