Ronald "Nick" Anthony Hyman, 87, of Mandeville, Louisiana, left us in the home of his son, surrounded by his son’s family, on the 30th of April from complications due to Parkinson’s disease.
Nick was a hard worker his whole life and strived to give his family a better life. He was a warm, genuine soul who never met someone whom he treated as a stranger. Nick was a well-rounded athlete who was highly accomplished in diving, roller skating, and boxing. He attended Holy Cross High School and Louisiana State University. Nick helped rescue and keep many people safe as a lifeguard at Pontchartrain Beach. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic Church and ushered at Our Lady of the Gulf and Our Lady of the Lake. Nick also served on the boards for Hancock Medical Center and Hancock County Tourism.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Lewis Hyman Sr. and Gladys Ann Moreau Hyman; his brother, Jack Hyman; and his wife, Eleanor “Petie” Blakenship Hyman. He is survived by his siblings Melvin Hyman, Diane Saltalamacchia, Earl Hyman, Alvin Hyman, and Jeanie Knoess; his son Ronald Hyman and daughter-in-law Lisa Hyman; and his grandchildren Ronnie Hyman, Blake Hyman, and Nicholas Hyman. Services will be held at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, MS, on Friday, May 12th, with visitation 9:30–10 am, a funeral service 10–10:45 am, graveside words 11 am at the Garden of Memories 630 Central Ave., Bay St. Louis, MS.
