Roman Morgan Piernas Jr. was born on October 20, 1952 to the late Roman “Buddy” Piernas Sr. and Elaine Piernas, in Gulfport MS. He was a lifelong resident of Bay St. Louis, MS, along with being a lifelong member of St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church. He attended St. Rose for grade school and went on to become one of the first African Americans to integrate St. Stanislaus high school. “Mickey”, as he was affectionately called, would then attend Pearl River Community College, paying his own way by driving the school bus while there.
After leaving college, he went back home, where he met Vernadine. The couple eventually married, moved to the Washington D.C. area, took on careers with the F.B.I. and welcomed their son Shaun. After several years, the couple decided to move back home to Bay St. Louis, where LaTonya was born shortly after that. Mickey began working in construction with his father before joining the Army. He served one enlistment, becoming an Airborne Ranger, munitions specialist, and tank driver. He served the majority of his enlistment stationed in Germany, and it was during this time that the Berlin Wall fell. This was an event in history that he was proud to be a part of. When he came home, he worked for Alcan Cable Co. until they stopped production in the area.
Mickey loved playing baseball in high school, which translated to his love for softball in the Army and while at Alcan. He was also an avid bowler, bowling in multiple leagues as long as his health allowed. He was a fan of music, especially the Isley bros and Sade. Mickey was also a die hard Dallas Cowboys fan, which made for some “interesting” relationships with his neighbors when he stayed in Washington D.C. He passed his love of sports onto his children and made it a point to attend as many important sporting and life event for his kids as he could, never hesitating to pack up “the Suburban” and making a road trip for a soccer tournament or track meet. He was also a father figure to many kids in the neighborhood, opening up his home and treating them as his own.
With life comes change. As Mickey’s life changed, so did his family dynamic. He met Marsha, and from this pairing came Kelton and Kirsten. Being the father he was wired to be, he was heavily involved in their lives and didn’t miss a beat in being their Dad. Mickey tried his best at being a good role model and father figure to his immediate family, extended family and community.
Mickey was preceded in death by his father, Buddy, sister Ezell, brother in-law Robert, Kelton and Kirde’s mother Marsha, his maternal and paternal grandparents, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mickey is leaving to mourn, his mother Elaine Piernas and sister Yolanda Lewis. He also leaves on Earth to cherish his legacy, his sons Shaun (Jeanetta) Piernas of Shreveport LA, Kelton (Kristy) Piernas of Bay St. Louis, MS, and daughters LaTonya Piernas of Hattiesburg MS, and Kirsten Piernas, also of Hattiesburg, MS.
Paw-Paw Mickey will be watching from heaven over his grandchildren Jada, Shayla, Alia, Chris, Marcus,…………. and two granddogs Coco and Gumbeaux. Mickey also leaves behind a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and special friends that will miss him dearly. His funeral was July 16 at St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church. Burial was July 19 at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.