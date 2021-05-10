Roger Dalton Abernathy, Jr. 61, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family after fighting a courageous battle against throat cancer with dignity and grace.
Roger was born December 22, 1959 at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS to Roger Dalton Abernathy, Sr. and Marjorie Abernathy Schroeder. He attended Pass Christian High School. He also served in the United States Army.
Roger worked at Chandler Equipment Inc. for many years in Gainesville, GA. He had a passion for preparing food and thoroughly enjoyed overseeing and managing the kitchen at Shaggy's for several years.
He was preceded in death by his paternal-grandparents, Aler and Geneva Abernathy, maternal-grandparents, Kenneth D. (Red) and Mary Bernice Williams; aunt, Margaret Abernathy; uncles, Douglas Abernathy, Kenneth, Danny, and Raymond Williams, and Teddy Netto.
He is survived by his father, Roger (Margaret) Abernathy, Sr., mother, Marjorie Abernathy Schroeder; sisters, Julie (Loni) Jenkins and Ann-Marie (Ricky) Smith; niece, Susan (Philman) Ladner; nephews, Kenny James (Josie) Bull, Lane Jenkins, Joey (Megan) Jenkins; aunt, Pattie (Bob) Olson; uncle, David Williams; great-nieces, Gianna Bull, Aubree Ladner; great-nephews, Taylon Ladner, Maddox Bull, Rylin Jenkins, Baylor Bull; devoted cousins, Mark, Ashley and Jacob Abernathy; along with countless cousins and many friends.
He was a spiritual loving man and never met a stranger. His charisma knew no end. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all that knew him.
A Memorial Service was held Monday, May 10, 2021 at 11:30 am at The Chapel of St. Paul in Pass Christian, MS. The family received guests from 10:00 am until service time.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS was in charge of arrangements.
