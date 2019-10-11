Roger Dale Tomasich, Sr.
Roger Dale Tomasich, Sr., age 68, of Kiln, died October 5, 2019 in New Orleans. Visitation is Tuesday, 7 to 9pm; Service is Wednesday at 10am all at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian. Full obituary at www.riemannfamily.com
