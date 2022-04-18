Roger Dale Asher, 61, of Perkinston, MS, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Dale was a native of Bay St. Louis, MS, born on April 8, 1961. Dale graduated from Coast Episcopal High School and shortly after married the love of his life, Karen. He was an active member of the Bay St. Louis, MS Masonic Temple, in which he was a Master Mason and achieved the 32nd degree in Scottish Rite. Dale liked to hunt, fish, grill in the backyard and sit on his back porch with family. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his two dogs, children, grandchildren, and wife.
Dale was preceded in death by his mother, Clara Lee Asher, grandmother Luella Asher, and grandfather, Curtis Asher.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Asher, father, Albert Asher, brother Robbie Asher and his wife Nadine Asher, daughters, Victoria Melton and her husband, Jason Melton, Melanie Kormondy and her husband, Douglas Kormondy, and Stacie Carr and her husband, Hank Carr. He also had three granddaughters, Dana Ritter, Mallory Ritter and Lilly Kormondy. He also had three step-grandchildren, David Melton, Whitney Purvis and Dottie Melton, and four step-grandchildren, Addison Purvis, Earl Purvis, Grady Purvis and Naomi Melton.
A visitation will be held at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home: 110 S Necaise Ave., Bay St. Louis, MS 39520 on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a prayer service to follow.
Dale will be forever remembered for his quick wit, honesty, and the love for his family.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hancock County Humane Society.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Roger Dale Asher.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.