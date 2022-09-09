Rodney Wayne Dungan, Jr. age 44, of Diamondhead, passed away September 6, 2022. Rodney was born on June 21, 1978 in Gulfport, Mississippi. He attended Hancock High School and was an apprentice at All South Electric before entering his career as a journeyman electrician and instrument tech at Georgia Pacific for many years.
He enjoyed reading, cooking and dining with family, and lively banter with family and friends- he never shied away from difficult conversations, even (and especially) those of a political or controversial nature. It was best not to ask him a question if you didn’t want the absolute truth, because Rodney was always honest. His loving, caring, and loyal nature ensured we were all truly lucky to have him in our corner.
Rodney loved all aspects of UFC. He enjoyed watching Saturday fight nights and football on Sundays (Who Dat?). He never missed an episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast. He was the life of the party no matter what the occasion and would do anything to bring about laughter in a room.
Above all, he adored spending time with the children in his life- his favorite roles were Grandpa to his granddaughter, Dad to his sons, and Uncle RaRa to his nieces and nephews.
He was a hard worker and nurturing provider, and will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frankie and Bill Mimm; Ruth and Clarence Dungan and James Allen Merritt.
Rodney is survived by his mother, Patti Dungan of Diamonhead, MS; his fiance, Kay Gardache of Diamondhead, MS; sons Brannon Dungan of Lakeshore, MS and Jett Dungan of Baton Rouge, LA; granddaughter Maevis Dungan; sister Stephanie (Arthur) Conway of Diamondhead; aunt Peggy (Mark) Small of Diamondhead; nephews Arthur III (Nunna), Trevor, and Mason; nieces Kourtne, MacKenzie, and Meghan; great-nephew Luca; and his beloved pets Bronx and Izzy.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 18th at 2pm at 67158 Diamondhead Drive East Diamondhead, MS 39525 as we honor the life of a wonderful son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
