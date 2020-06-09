Rodney Louis Prosper Sr., 57, passed away at his home in Kiln, MS Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born in New Orleans, LA to Felton Prosper and Andrea (Jackson) Prosper April 30th 1963. He attended LSU for journalism and was cornerback on their football team. He married Grace Robert March 11, 1988. They had four children while he was a soldier in the Military Intelligence Department of the United States Army. After his military career he served as Federal Corrections Officer and Peewee football coach. He is survived by his wife Grace Robert Prosper; his children Sydnei Prosper-Moten, Jasmine Prosper, Rodney Prosper Jr., and Robert Prosper; his mother Andrea Prosper; his siblings Gisele Becnel, Dawn Metoyer, Crystal Saulsbury, and Felton Prosper III; 8 grandchildren; and a whole host of countless family and friends. Funeral arrangements were held at 11:00 a.m. June 4, 2020 at his home in Kiln, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
