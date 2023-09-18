Roderick Calvin (Rotater) Thomas Sr. was born on September 14, 1968 in Waveland, MS to Geraldine McKay and the late John Eugene Lemay. On September 13, 2023, the Heavenly Angels came and said my son it’s your time to shine up above.
Roderick Calvin Thomas Sr. was a high graduate of Bay High School in 1986. He joined the Army in 1989 and served for a year and two months. He married Jaja Thomas in 1989 and they were blessed with their first and only child, Roderick Calvin Thomas Jr.
He leaves to survive his one son, Roderick Calvin Thomas Jr.; mother Geraldine McKay of Bay St. Louis, MS; two sisters Allison Lemay of Waveland, MS; Theresa McKay of Waveland, MS; five brothers, Charles W. Thomas of Bay St. Louis, MS; Eugene Mark Lemay of Waveland, MS; Adam Lemay of Waveland, MS; Lawrence (Tramenia) Thomas of Jefferson, GA; Tyrone (Karen) McKay; two uncles Willie James Thomas of Waveland, MS; Willie Roberts Thomas of Hattiesburg, MS; three grandkids Rylan, Samiah, and Layla, and long time friend Tracy Necaise; and a host of nieces and nephews and cousins.
Funeral will be held on Friday, September, 22, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Avenue, Biloxi, MS 39531.
A viewing of the body will be Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at Baylous Funeral Home, 300 N. Blanks Ave., Picayune, MS 39466.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.