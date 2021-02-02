Roberto F. Van Peski, age 79, passed away peacefully, on January 25, 2021, in Asbury Hospice House, in Hattiesburg, MS. Mr. Van Peski was a long term resident of both Bay St. Louis and Picayune, MS. He was an active member of Harmony Baptist Church in Picayune. He is survived by his daughters, Anne Marie Bonnette, (Patrick), Michelle Ridder, (David), grandchildren, Brandon Lewis, (Josette), Jeremy Lewis, (Gricel), Robbie Ridder, Joshua Ridder, Emma Ridder, brother Fred Van Peski, sister Martha Van Peski, great grandchildren, nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Emma Van Peski and his wife of 47 years, Jean Necaise Van Peski and brother, Rosendo Van Peski. Mr. Van or “Van”, as he was commonly known, was born in Gulfito, Costa Rica. He spent his early years living in four different countries in Central America. He attended St. Stanislaus High School in Bay St. Louis as a boarder. He joined the U. S. Army in 1960 and served as a military policeman and the 82nd Airborne Division. He became a naturalized American Citizen of the United States on September 3, 1964. He spoke both Spanish and English fluently. He was an avid reader who loved American History. He possessed a passion for the English language and was a stickler for correct grammar, pronunciation, and writing. He was a published author. He loved practical jokes and reading the comics in the newspaper. He loved writing letters to his grandchildren, with precise penmanship. Throughout his life he exemplified a hard work ethic, honesty, loyalty, generosity and remained humble with all of his accomplishments. He was known for his kindness, helping many folks along the way, his generous spirit, and his excitement for the Space Exploration Program. He began his career at Stennis Space Center in 1964, working on all the test stands, A-1, A-2, B-1, and B2. Throughout his lengthy career at Stennis, he worked for many different aerospace companies on the Apollo Program, the Space Shuttle Program, and the RS-68 Test Program as a self-taught mechanical engineer. He retired in 2015 and loved his bible study classes at Harmony Baptist Church. He lived with poly cystic kidney disease and began dialysis in 2017. He was loved by all who knew him. He was a very easy going soul who accepted life on life’s terms, a Philippians 4:12 man, content in all circumstances. He will be sorely missed by his many friends, family and former co-workers. Our family would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the kind and caring nursing staff at Asbury Hospice House for the care and compassion given to our father in his last days. We would also like to thank the many nurses who cared for our dad at both Fresinius Dialysis Clinic in Diamondhead and Pearl River Dialysis in Picayune. A burial of cremation will be held privately for the family. A memorial service will be held at a future date at Harmony Baptist Church in Picayune. The family requests, any contributions be made to the American Kidney Foundation, for further research, developments, and advancements in the treatment of Poly Cystic Kidney Disease. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.