Robert Willie “Bob” Guidry Sr., 79, resident of the Necaise Community, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 4th 2021.
Bob was born on July 20th 1941, the only child of Eloi Anthony Guidry Jr., and his wife Agnes Bennett Guidry in Bay St. Louis Mississippi. Having left at a young age, Bob and his family settled in Violet Louisiana where he would eventually meet his bride and start a family of his own. Bob and his family would return to the Mississippi Gulf Coast where he retired from Dupont Delisle with over twenty years of service.
Bob was Christian and a strong man of faith. He was a cowboy at heart and one of the biggest John Wayne fans this side of the Rio Grande. Bob was an all-around good guy with a great sense of humor and never met a stranger. Bob will forever be remembered by his family and loved ones as being a rock for their family.
Bob is proceeded in death by his parents as well as one grandson, Eloi “Anthony” Guidry Jr.
Left to cherish his memories is his bride of sixty four years, Joyce Juneau Guidry, three children; Robin Guidry Cure and her husband, Walter Cure IV; Robert Willie “Bob” Guidry Jr. and his wife Cindy Mickelborough Guidry; and Eloi Anthony “Tony” Guidry Sr. and his wife Lisa Blankenship Guidry; six grandchildren; Brad, Walter, Christy, Angela, Destiny, and J.P., as well as ten great grandchildren.
A memorial will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at World Outreach Revival Center located at 900 Cayten Street in Picayune Mississippi with visitation from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at which time there will be a Celebration on Life to follow.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian is serving the family. An online guestbook may be signed, and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
