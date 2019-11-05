Robert Willard "Jack" Dawsey
Robert Willard "Jack" Dawsey, 87, of Pearlington, MS passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 in Diamondhead, MS.
Mr. Dawsey was born in Logtown, MS and was a lifetime resident of Pearlington, MS. He was a member of the Pearlington United Methodist Church, Master Mason member of the Diamond Lodge #393 of Pearlington, Scottish Rites, York Rite Mason, Shriner member of the Joppa Temple and Eastern Star of Bay St. Louis-Waveland and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, Mr. Dawsey was a good father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be sadly missed by family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie LaFontaine Dawsey; son, Charles Gilbert Dawsey; parents, Malon & Dallie Carver Dawsey; two brothers, Russell Dawsey and Malon "Buddy" Dawsey, two sisters, Vera Woods and Ida Rayburn.
He is survived by his eight children, Malon J. Dawsey (Debbie) of Waveland, MS; Dallie Dawsey of Pearlington, MS; Timmy Carver of Slidell, LA, Elvis Frankie Carver of TN; Joseph "Ticker" Dawsey (Wendi) of Pearlington, MS; Sallie West (Gary) also of Pearlington, MS; Regina McCune (Jimmy) of Bay St. Louis, MS; and April Wooten (Jack) of Lexington, MS; two brothers, Nolan "Putt" Dawsey and Howard Dawsey both of Pearlington, MS; 17 grandchildren, Natasha Dawsey, Jennifer Greeson, Tiffany Carver, Shaulind Hill, Kelly White, Shelby Carver, Chelsea Dawsey, Kaiser West, Kristen West, Nathaniel Dawsey, Ryan Furey, Britany Carver, John Wesley Smith, Dustin Carver, Earl Jack Wooten IV, Frankie Carver and Levi Dawsey; 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces & nephews
Visitation will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at Pearlington United Methodist Church from 6:00 p.m. until. Funeral Service at the church will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors to follow at Bayou Caddy Cemetery in Ansley, MS.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.