Robert White 48, passed away on 12/09/2020 in Effingham Illinois. He was born on 12/11/1971 in Nederland, Texas. He was a lifelong resident of Kiln, Mississippi. He is preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Genevieve White. And also a brother James White. He is survived by his sister Wanda Ladner and Corky of Kiln, Mississippi. Brother Travis White also of Kiln, Mississippi and brother Gary White of Laurel, Mississippi. Also two children Devin White from Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi and Briana White of Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi. And several niece’s and nephews.
We will have a celebration of life on Sunday January 31st. 2 p.m. at the Kiln community Center, 18320 Highway 43 Kiln, Mississippi. After the celebration of life there will be his cremation burial at Standard Hill Cemetery on Standard Dedeaux Rd.
