Robert T. Wilson, 79, of Waveland, MS passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Robert served his country for 20 years in the United States Army. He retired as a Master Sergeant E8. He loved his cars (Grand National and Corvette) and he loved car shows. He was known by his friends as Corvette Bob whom he loved dearly. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, and brother who will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Wilson; loving mother, Ovedia Foster; step-father, Jim Foster; and loving sister, Revalee Mulally.
He is survived by his wonderful and loving wife, Carmen Wilson; daughter, Martina Cambell; and brother, Tom Wilson (Marylyn).
A Graveside Service with Full Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, MS at 1:30 p.m.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Robert T. Wilson.
