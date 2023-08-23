Robert Paul Shoap, 79, of Diamondhead, MS, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
He was a beloved husband, dad, grandfather, brother, and known as “Bob” to all.
Bob was born on January 7, 1944 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. After graduating in 1961 from Chambersburg Area Senior High School, he attended Lebanon Valley College in Annville, PA. He was a member of the Kappa Lambda Sigma fraternity there, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Business Administration. In 1965, he earned his Master of Business Administration at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. Bob worked as a cost control analyst, manager, and Director of Project control at Bell Aerospace Textron (and related divisions) from 1966—1996.
Bob married his beloved wife, Carole, in 1983. They had a lifetime of adventures together in their 40 years of marriage. Bob was very detail oriented and loved researching his many interests and projects at hand. His unique sense of humor was endearing to all. He loved big band music (he played in a trumpet trio in his senior high school band). His many interests included photography, woodworking, traveling, and entertaining and hosting parties for family and friends. Bob was known for his amazing salads and homemade dressings, as well as his original specialty dishes—turning every dish into a unique creation.
Bob will be greatly missed, never forgotten, and always in our hearts.
Bob is preceded in death by his father, Walter Paul Shoap; mother, Janet Irene Yaukey Shoap; daughter, Cindy Harville; grandson, Matthew Tyler Hewitt; and nephew, Adam Thompson.
He is survived by his wife, Carole; son-in-law, John Harville; daughters, Laurie Hewitt (Marc) and Stephanie Culotta (Phil); grandchildren, Chris Hewitt, Philip Culotta (Angelle), Shelby Harville, and Rachel Culotta; great-grandchildren, Brody, Tucker, and Ronny Hewitt; brother, Dan Shoap (Jeff); sister, Jan Thompson (Stan); nephew, Aaron Thompson (Kristin) and their children, Molly and Caleb; and great-nephews, Luke and Wyatt (mother, Stephanie Thompson-Cowley).
A memorial service is not scheduled at this time.
For information on where to send condolences, cards, or flowers, please contact Edmond Fahey Funeral Home, 110 S. Necaise Ave., Bay St. Louis, MS 39520, 228-467-9031.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Bob Shoap.
